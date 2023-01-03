Fei USD (FEI) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005893 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $419.16 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00038380 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00019648 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00228404 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9726064 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $2,355,358.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

