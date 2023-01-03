Empower (MPWR) Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week

Empower (MPWR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Empower has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Empower token can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00008692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empower has a total market cap of $18.30 million and approximately $10,411.80 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Empower

Empower was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,577,407 tokens. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 1.42268505 USD and is up 14.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,318.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

