Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $56,003.97 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Quantum has traded 50% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $56,003.97 and $180,951.88 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00038380 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00019648 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00228404 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009998 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,941.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

