Bitcoin Private One Day Trading Volume Tops $92.56 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $92.56 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00240129 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00071444 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00054244 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001134 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.