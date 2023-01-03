VRES (VRS) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $483.90 million and $519.78 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00038380 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00019648 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00228404 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.20493856 USD and is up 13.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $312.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

