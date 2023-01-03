Rakon (RKN) One Day Volume Tops $31,551.88

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Rakon has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $69.39 million and $31,551.88 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001707 BTC on exchanges.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

