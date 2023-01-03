Orbler Price Tops $6.43 on Major Exchanges (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $6.43 or 0.00038436 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $1.80 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00463482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.80 or 0.02250717 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.23 or 0.29658123 BTC.

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

