Alchemix USD (ALUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $232.54 Million

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Alchemix USD has a total market cap of $232.54 million and $31.28 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemix USD has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Alchemix USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00005821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00463482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.80 or 0.02250717 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.23 or 0.29658123 BTC.

Alchemix USD Token Profile

Alchemix USD’s genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemix USD’s official message board is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi.

Buying and Selling Alchemix USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

