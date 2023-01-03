Comparing Vizsla Silver (VZLA) and Its Rivals

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vizsla Silver to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vizsla Silver and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Vizsla Silver
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Vizsla Silver Competitors
|588
|2996
|3732
|78
|2.45
Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus target price of 2.65, indicating a potential upside of 130.43%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 55.73%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than its competitors.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Vizsla Silver and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Vizsla Silver
|N/A
|-$12.17 million
|-12.78
|Vizsla Silver Competitors
|$1.60 billion
|$107.18 million
|-1.22
Vizsla Silver’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Vizsla Silver and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Vizsla Silver
|N/A
|-9.71%
|-9.25%
|Vizsla Silver Competitors
|-18.74%
|-3.47%
|-0.77%
Summary
Vizsla Silver competitors beat Vizsla Silver on 7 of the 11 factors compared.
About Vizsla Silver
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
