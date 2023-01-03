Chain (XCN) Price Down 18.9% This Week

Chain (XCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Chain has a market capitalization of $258.65 million and $4.63 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00463482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.80 or 0.02250717 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.23 or 0.29658123 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official website is chain.com. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

