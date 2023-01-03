Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $105,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.90.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $288.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $324.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

