Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $26.11.

