Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 858,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 375,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.3% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

