Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,159,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $559.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $233.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $521.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.27. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

