Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 15 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,387.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,481.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,502.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,761.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,822.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

