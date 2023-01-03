Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,260,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,614,000 after purchasing an additional 719,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,564,754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $116,042,000 after purchasing an additional 105,454 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $117,923,000 after purchasing an additional 143,130 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.15 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 3.71%. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.788 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

