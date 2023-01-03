Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 264 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $128.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $139.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.