Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 480 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 6.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.71. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

