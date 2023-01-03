Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $264.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

