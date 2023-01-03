Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 11.3% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

