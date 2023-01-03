Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

