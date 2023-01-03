Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires New Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Haleon Stock Down 0.7 %

Haleon Profile

HLN opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

