Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 312 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,628,000 after buying an additional 1,292,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after buying an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $427,256,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,418,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,195,000 after buying an additional 277,628 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FE. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

