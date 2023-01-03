Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,505 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

