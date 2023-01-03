Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,875 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Block were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Block during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $165.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,385 shares of company stock valued at $20,681,978 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

