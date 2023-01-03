Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Invests $51,000 in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Separately, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

AMLX stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.