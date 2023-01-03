Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3,116.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $125.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

