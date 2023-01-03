Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,785 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 12.5% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 0.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in IDACORP by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at about $3,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $107.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average of $106.11. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

