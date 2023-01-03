Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 144.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 51.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of PBH opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

