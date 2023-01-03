Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 361,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Down 1.2 %

Ameren stock opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

