CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,691 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17,389.2% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

