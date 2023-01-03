Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Increased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

ES stock opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

