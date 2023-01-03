Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Cowen decreased their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.