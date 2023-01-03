ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Position Boosted by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.3% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 23.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on ALLETE from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ALLETE from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

ALLETE stock opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $68.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

