Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,808 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45.

