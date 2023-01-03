Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 943 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SCHE stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.