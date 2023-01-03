Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,981 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

