Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 597 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080,563 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,795.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,762,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,541 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,102,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,548,000 after acquiring an additional 488,965 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VLUE opened at $91.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07.

