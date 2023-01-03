1,000 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.57%.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

