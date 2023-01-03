Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 698.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,990,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after buying an additional 3,490,016 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $12,630,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 28.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,753 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $13,630,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 944.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 878,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 794,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.