3,523 Shares in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Bought by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,603,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 32,162 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 24,413 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth $526,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BME opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

