Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $53,000 in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 48.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 50.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 42.6% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LICY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

