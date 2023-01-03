Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of FIS opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $82.80.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

