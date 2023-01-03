Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

