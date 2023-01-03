Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 15,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

