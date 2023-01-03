Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 50.8% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Trinseo Price Performance

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

TSE opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Trinseo PLC has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $59.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $794.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.47%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Articles

