Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,648 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.21% of Fiserv worth $128,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,595 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,575 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,970,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Fiserv by 518.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

