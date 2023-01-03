Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 15,164 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,164 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 240,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.