Raymond James & Associates Buys 20,907 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 557,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $87,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.4% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.5 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $147.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.09.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

