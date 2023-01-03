Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $136,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.50.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $135.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $135.86. The firm has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

